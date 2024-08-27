ElimiNox was awarded ‘Environmental Company of the Year 2024’ at the UK Ports Trade Association’s annual sustainability awards event in Gateshead.

The prestigious awards night, at the Hilton Hotel Newcastle, was an opportunity for members to celebrate, network, and engage with industry leaders.

With its commitment to the reduction of harmful emissions from all carbon-based fuels, ElimiNox assists UK Ports members on their decarbonisation pathways.

Gwyn Lewis, CEO of ElimiNox, said: ” ElimiNox is delighted to have received the very prestigious UK Ports Sustainability Award for our unique carbon-free environmental fuel conditioner.

"This reduces harmful emissions by up to 90 per cent and saves fuel costs by up to 8 per cent.

“ElimiNox is engaging with several ports to assist with their decarbonisation strategy and ensure cleaner air for employees and the general public.”

Eliminox market a unique environmental fuel conditioner that takes emissions out of carbon based fuels and also makes fuel savings of 6-10 per cent.

Its objective is to ensure cleaner air and a clean environment and the business has won numerous awards for greentech innovation, as well as sustainability and carbon reduction.

Clients include haulage companies, farmers, members of the public and UK Ports and the business operates across multiple sectors.