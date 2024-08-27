Shrewsbury-based TCN secures new Romanian client

The business, a global provider of a cloud-based call centre platform for enterprises, contact centres and BPOs, has signed a deal with water utilities provider Apa Prod.

TCN has also successfully assisted Apa Prod, a Romanian regional water and sewage provider, in establishing its contact centre.

Apa Prod serves over 70,000 B2B and B2C clients, as the water supplier for Hunedoara County in western Romania.

Recent EU regulations have mandated that utility companies in Romania operate as independent entities.

As a result, TCN, which has offices in Bucharest and Romania as well as in Shropshire, not only facilitated the creation of Apa Prod's customer support department but was also selected as the software provider to enhance the efficiency of their customer service.

Victor Marcu, TCN EU Business Manager, said: “Based on our extensive experience in this industry, we managed to help Apa Prod truly understand the customer’s perspective in interacting with the omni-channel contact centre, and from there, how to implement the necessary functionalities and professionally train its agents.

"It is already using TCN software for approximately 100,000 customer interactions per month. This is just the beginning.

“It was quite complex, as Apa Prod is a client that needed a lot of functionality, which they found with the TCN Operator platform. It can make calls, communicate via chat, SMS, and email, while also analysing calls and benefiting from relevant reports for all these interactions,” added Victor.

He said Apa Prod uses a combination of traditional call centre agents and self-service tools for tasks such as metre readings and bill balance information.

TCN also provided consultancy to streamline services and support improved communication with customers.

Dorin Gligor, General Manager of Apa Prod, said: "We wanted to automate our interactions and improve the customer experience, and we chose TCN because it was the best company that could offer us a product to meet our needs.”

Kerry Sherman, Vice President of TCN, said: “I am delighted that our EU team has managed to assist Apa Prod, providing not only the technical solutions needed to run a busy and demanding contact centre but also consultancy on how to properly interact with their customers.

“In the UK, many of our clients are in the collections and accounts receivables sector. This contract shows how TCN’s cloud-based software solution is versatile and can assist many different sectors. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Apa Prod and to helping them grow in the area of customer interaction.”