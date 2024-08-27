On cloud nine as Shropshire law firm celebrates staff promotions

Lanyon Bowdler has created a new position of senior associate as part of a restructure to reward qualified staff, with four solicitors being the first promotions to the role.

Emma Jones, of the firm’s residential property team, family solicitor Lisa Grimmett, and Adam Hodson and Natasha Gibbons of the clinical negligence team, have been appointed as Lanyon Bowdler’s first senior associate solicitors.

Five lawyers have also been promoted to associate solicitors: Emma Farrington of the clinical negligence team in Shrewsbury, Alicia Johns of the clinical negligence team in Hereford, commercial and agricultural property solicitor Juana Eastwood based in Conwy, Alex Spanner of the personal injury team in Shrewsbury, and David Hughes, who leads the clinical negligence and personal injury team’s costs department.

Brian Evans, Lanyon Bowdler’s managing partner, said: “We have a clear ethos as a firm to provide the right environment for our staff to thrive, and creating the role of senior associate is part of that commitment.

“To become a senior associate, staff need to have demonstrated a range of skills and competencies, including technical expertise as well as teamwork and supervision abilities.

“I am delighted to see four of our solicitors promoted to senior associate positions, which is testament to their development as they continue to progress their careers with Lanyon Bowdler. It’s also wonderful to have appointed five new associate solicitors, which again is evidence of our staff flourishing as they grow into senior members of our team.”