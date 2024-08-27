Espanaro Ltd's award marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey of supporting the Armed Forces community.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Gold Award,” said Dan Edmunds, CEO at Espanaro Ltd.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to not only recognising the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces community but also ensuring that they are supported in their transition to civilian life.

"At Espanaro, we believe in the importance of giving back to those who have given so much for our country, and the EMTS is a key part of that commitment.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a commitment by the nation to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, as well as their families, are treated fairly and with respect.

Espanaro Ltd has been at the forefront of this initiative, implementing various programmes that support veterans, reservists, and their families. These initiatives include providing employment opportunities, offering specialised training, and creating a supportive work environment that acknowledges the unique skills and experiences of those who have served.

One of the flagship initiatives underpinning Espanaro’s commitment to the Armed Forces community is the Espanaro Military Transition Scheme (EMTS). The scheme is specifically designed to support members of the Armed Forces as they transition to civilian careers.

EMTS offers tailored employment opportunities, specialised training, and career development resources for those transitioning out of military service. The programme not only facilitates a smooth transition to civilian life but also allows Espanaro to benefit from the exceptional skills and leadership qualities that military personnel bring to the workforce.

Espanaro also recently achieved incredible success at the Welsh Veterans Awards. The company won in all three categories it was nominated for – Veteran Business of the Year, Employer of the Year (Silver Award), and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr Edmunds also received the distinguished 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award for his outstanding leadership and contributions to Espanaro.