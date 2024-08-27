Bosses are now hoping that its sister development Hughes Meadow will also attract high demand.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Raine Place was a resounding success, and we are confident that Hughes Meadow will also receive similar attention from our customers when it launches later this year."

Based on Proctor Avenue in Lawley, Hughes Meadow will have a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available for house hunters.