Accountancy duo take up daring challenge for charity

Thorne Widgery tax manager Megan Smith, and Accounts Trainee Bryndley Jones braved the elements to take on a sky dive in aid of St Michael’s Hospice, Hereford.

They raised £1,057 for the hospice and Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Meg and Bryndley for taking on such a big challenge and rising to the occasion for an organisation that means so much to so many people in our community.

“We were all cheering for them! We’re so pleased to see that they’ve smashed their fundraising target.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and supported Meg and Bryndley. It’s an honour for us to continue to support St Michael’s and the exceptional work they do.”