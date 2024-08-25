Retrospective application to turn Shrewsbury riverside restaurant into bar approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The change of use follows the conversion of the former River Thai restaurant on Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, into a new bar known as Venue 7, which the owners say will focus on providing a venue for wedding receptions, corporate events, birthdays and anniversaries amongst others.

In supporting documents, applicant Anthony Paterson said the business had been “remodelled” due in part to rising utility bill costs, having traded for around ten years in the former mortuary building on the banks of the River Severn.

The scheme had attracted a number of objections from nearby residents with concerns over noise resulting from the change of use, while Shrewsbury Town Council had also lodged a formal objection, saying crowding issues at closing time could create road safety problems on Smithfield Road.