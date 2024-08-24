Family-run country pub with an 'excellent reputation' listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Greyhound Inn in St Martins near Oswestry has hit the market for just £450,000 with Bowen estate agents.

The country pub has been 'family run' for more than 28 years and the listing says it has an "excellent reputation from both locals and those living in the surrounding areas with many holiday homes and parks nearby".

The pub located on the English/Welsh border benefits from restaurant and bar areas alongside a beer garden, off-road parking and owner accommodation, and is set over two storeys.

Land stretching over an acre, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The listing says the current owners operate the inn as a 'lifestyle business on limited hours' and suggests scope for growth by extending current opening hours and potentially developing holiday lets or pods on the sizeable adjacent land - subject to planning permission.

Lawned area with seating, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The Greyhound Inn features a dining room with a brick fireplace and log burner that can seat 30 customers. The space is currently being used as a private dining area or 'restaurant overflow'.

The pub's bar area also features a brick fireplace and log burner with loose dining and stool seating for 30 people, as well as boasting characteristic features such as exposed ceiling beams and a wood panelled bar.

Bar area in the pub, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

Restaurant area in the pub, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

A hallway leads to a storeroom and two separate customer toilets, as well as the 'two section commercial kitchen'. Catering appliances include hood canopy, and wash and prep areas, and a second area features a refrigerator and freezer unit as well as a central prep area.

Kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

Seating inside the pub, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The Greyhound Inn also features a basement with a cellar that offers further storage, and a keg room and beer drop.

Upstairs on the first floor is private access to owner accommodation with a private patio and spacious lawned area. The first floor features a spacious lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a study, and a bedroom. Meanwhile, two single and double sized bedrooms are found on the second floor.

Outside, a tarmac and pebble car park can facilitate for approximately 60 cars. Situated to the front of the pub is an 'enclosed pebble trade garden' with a wooden sheltered area that offers seating for 32 people. Picnic-style benches in the car park area also offer seating for around 50 people.

A generously sized lawned beer garden offers a further spacious trade area for 50 people, but the listing says it has scope for accommodating more than 200 people.

Outisde paved area, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

Additionally, an 'internal trade patio' that is split over two levels with a decking area offers seating for 50 more customers.

Decking, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.