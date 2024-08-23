Westminster Stone's pride after landing award

Westminster Stone won Best Paving at the prestigious Ideal Home Garden Awards 2024, which celebrate excellence in garden design, landscaping, and outdoor living products.

Amy Lockwood, spokesperson for Ideal Homes, commended Westminster Stone for its outstanding achievement.

Amy said: "The fact Westminster Stone's reproduction paving has been approved for listed building projects and is endorsed by the National Trust speaks volumes about its authentic appearance.

"The brand's commitment to environmental sustainability is fantastic to see."

John Clifford

Westminster Stone, a family company established in 1985 is committed to working alongside organisations like the National Trust.

The company emphasises its dedication to safeguarding architectural heritage and advocating for ecological conservation.

Their eco-friendly initiatives include sustainable sourcing practices, responsible manufacturing processes, and ongoing efforts to reduce carbon footprint.

"We are honoured to receive the award," said John Clifford, Managing Director of Westminster Stone. "It’s fantastic to see our Stonecast Yorkstone paving slabs recognised for their incredible authenticity.

"Traditional York Stone flags can be ridiculously expensive and tough to find, but our meticulously handmade reproductions are both affordable and readily available. This recognition truly highlights our team’s hard work and dedication to exceeding our customers' expectations."