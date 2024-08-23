Take a look at this popular village pub's transformation as menus and appearances change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Haughmond at Upton Magna closed for three days between Sunday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 6 while staff painted and decorated and gave the property a re-shuffle to transform its pub and café areas.

The family-run coaching inn has expanded its offerings through 'The Village Kitchen' that is open between 8.30am and 3pm from Tuesday to Saturday. The menu from the current village store has moved into the current pub area and provides 'cosy café environment'.

Inside the Haughmond, picture: Andy Hughes

Meanwhile, the new 'Hafren at Haughmond' is now open between 6pm and 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday and offers a changing menu.

Items at the Haughmond vary across breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, including a English and their Wrekin vegetarian option, avocado on sour bread, steak sandwiches, homemade fishcakes, Shropshire haddock fish and chips, fishfinger sandwiches, burgers, and more.