New landlords appointed and re-opening date set for Shrewsbury community pub

The Bricklayers Arms in Copthorne has been given a brand new look by county brewer Joules.

And it has a new couple at the helm ready to pull pints again.

Market Drayton-based >Joules has said in a statement at it is "thrilled to announce that Scott and Caroline Jenkins have been appointed as the new landlords of The Bricklayers Arms in Copthorne."

The couple will officially take the helm as the venue's door reopen to the public on August 30th, 2024.

How it used to look: The Bricklayers Arms, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

"With a shared passion for creating vibrant community spaces, Scott and Caroline are set to bring new energy and ideas to this beloved establishment," says the statement.