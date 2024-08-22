Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Unicorn Inn in Ludlow stands immediately on the banks of the River Corve and is believed to date back to 1635 after being recorded as a licensed premises since 1650.

The town centre pub located on the northern end of Corve Street has a wealth of characteristic features with heavily exposed beamed ceilings, oak panelled walls and open fireplaces that are all said to contribute towards an 'outstanding atmosphere'.

The Unicorn Inn has been listed for £295,000 with Sidney Phillips estate agents, offering a fantastic opportunity for an aspiring pub owner. The estate agents describes Ludlow as 'one of the UK’s most popular destinations' that is renowned for its restaurants and food festival.

The Unicorn Inn in Ludlow, picture: Sidney Phillips

Trade areas

The Unicorn Inn's main bar/restaurant area is said to be a room of 'immense quality and character' with a heavily beamed ceiling and part panelled and part exposed stone walls.

The pub is said to have 'traditional loose seating' that is arranged for around 35 to 40 customers.

Inside the Unicorn Inn, picture: Sidney Phillips

An inner hallway also provides access to toilets.

Adjacent to the main bar and located off the hallway is a second bar/restaurant area with a stone tiled floor, beamed ceiling and second inglenook fireplace.

The traditional pub has many characteristic features, picture: Sidney Phillips

The listing says the room features a counter from the central bar area and 'traditional seating' for up to 20 diners.

A third restaurant area is then located to the rear of the property and provides direct access to the garden areas and overlooks the river. The room also enjoys a beamed ceiling and when 'fully furnished' can seat approximately 30 customers.

Seated area inside the pub, picture: Sidney Phillips

Kitchen

The Unicorn Inn's catering kitchen is described as being of 'good size' and is equipped with a full selection of stainless steel catering effects and work surfaces, and also has a walk-in coldroom.

Letting accommodation

The pub also features first-floor letting accommodation with three bedrooms.

The listing says the accommodation is arranged as a 'large open plan' area with a landing area and sofas that are utilised as a seating area. A first bedroom named 'Phoenix' is a double size with a television, coffee making facilities and an en-suite with a double size shower.

Some of the accommodation, picture: Sidney Phillips

Bedroom two named 'Pegasus' is also a double size and features coffee making facilities and an en-suite shower room.

The twin room, picture: Sidney Phillips

Meanwhile, bedroom three named 'Unicorn' is a two room suite with a twin and double sized room. The double room boasts a feature fireplace with a cast iron solid fuel burner and an exposed antique chimney breast. The suite shares a shower room and can be utilised in conjunction with bedroom two.

Accommodation at the pub, picture: Sidney Phillips

Outside

Labelled as a 'superb' feature of the pub, the Unicorn Inn's trade garden overlooks the River Corve to the rear of the property. The part-gravelled area is accessed from the inner hallway and features traditional seating that is illuminated and heated.

The Unicorn Inn is situated on the banks of the River Corve, picture: Sidney Phillips

The listing states that the outside area can cater for up to 80 customers - seated.

Courtyard area outside, picture: Sidney Phillips

To make enquiries or find out further information about the Unicorn Inn, visit: sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/91532