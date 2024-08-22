Shropshire shops caught out selling illegal vapes - council
Five shops across Shrewsbury and north Shropshire have this week been caught selling nicotine-containing disposable vapes to underage volunteers in test purchases carried out by our trading standards team, says Shropshire Council.
By David Tooley
The council said two of those vapes were themselves illegal, having excessive tank capacities.
A statement from the council added: "The two illegal vape sales led to the trading standards team seizing more illegal vapes and a quantity of illicit cigarettes and tobacco, which the retailers had concealed on their premises."