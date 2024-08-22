Serco lands £250m US Space Base contract

Serco, which runs leisure centres in Shropshire and waste services in the West Midlands region, has secured the deal with the US Army's Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The contract is to manage the modernisation of the back-up electrical plant at the US Space Force's Pituffik Space Base, in Greenland.

The deal, which has started this month, is worth £250m over its four-year term.

Mark Irwin, Group Chief Executive of Serco, said: "This contract award builds on Serco's strong capabilities in systems design and installation, as well as our exemplary past performance on defence construction projects.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to support this large, mission-critical upgrade project for the US Space Force and Army Corps of Engineers.

"We recognise the impact of our work in ensuring mission critical readiness is maintained for this pivotal location.

"Serco is a proud supplier of defence expertise and services to multiple governments internationally. Our defence capabilities are broad, and we are committed to using our skills and experience to support our customers and impact a better future."

Pituffik Space Base, which was formerly known as Thule Air Base, supports missile warning, missile defence, and space surveillance missions. Serco will oversee renovation of the alternate power plant enhancing the capacity and stability of the electrical network.