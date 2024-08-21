Why Waitrose is preparing major expansion, with new convenience stores in our region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The up-market grocery chain has revealed plans to open up to 100 convenience shops over the next five years as part of a £1 billion investment in its chain of supermarkets.

The new shops across England, Wales and Scotland will be the first openings in six years for the upmarket grocery group.

The £1 billion will be spent on launching the new stores, building on the Little Waitrose convenience model, and improving 150 existing ones, almost half the 329-strong chain.

Waitrose, off Penn Road, Wolverhampton, closed in December 2020 – and was replaced by a Tesco

It comes four years after Waitrose closed a major store in Wolverhampton, with the Penn Road branch taken over by Tesco. It also closed its store in Shrewsbury in 2020. It continues to operate stores in Stourbridge and Newport as well as smaller shops on the M54 services near Shifnal and at Ternhill.