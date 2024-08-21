Wellington opticians celebrate 25 years by supporting a great cause

Specsavers on New Street has been raising money for Guide Dogs UK by running competitions in store throughout August.

The business kickstarted the month of fundraising with a colouring competition for children as well as a ‘Guess the Name of the Dog’ competition.

A celebratory event on Tuesday saw the Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Usman Ahmed, and members of the Guide Dogs UK team, including an assistance dog, attend.

The newly refurbished store was decorated with balloons, and there were be sweet treats available for members of the community.

The team have raised funds for Guide Dogs UK

"Since opening our doors in 1999, we’ve felt like part of the community in Wellington, supporting local activities and looking after our customers with the best possible eye and ear care,’ said store director Emma Davies.

"Our loyal customer base is testament to the team and the high quality of customer service they deliver.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over the last 25 years. We now have 27 team members, and the store underwent a refurbishment earlier this year, so the buzz and excitement continue! We’ve seen huge advances in practice and technology since we opened, but both our team spirit and customer focus is the same as it was all those years ago.

"25 years is a real milestone, especially in today’s high street climate, so we held a special event to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the years and helped raise further funds for Guide Dogs UK."