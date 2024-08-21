Recipe for success as Indian restaurant in Shifnal receives another award nomination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shortlisted restaurants and takeaways have been unveiled for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) and Shifnal Balti is on a shortlist for Regional Restaurant of the Year for the West Midlands region.

The restaurant is no stranger to success, and is also shortlisted for restaurant of the year at the Prestige Curry Awards, later this year.

At the ARTA's, Shifnal Balti is in a shortlist of ten including Monsoon Majestic Indian Dining, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kolshi Premier Indian Restaurant, Wellesbourne, and Khatri's Nepalese and Indian Cuisine, Rugeley.

Delhi 6 Restaurant, Little Aston, Monsoon Restaurant, Birmingham and The Gurkha's Dine, Cannock are also in the running for the award.

Others nominated are Sushido, Sutton Coldfield, Bilash Premier Cuisine, in Rugeley and Cafe Tamarinds, Balsall Common.

The awards will be taking place on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.

Last year's awards

Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC Journalist and Broadcaster, and Paul Martin, Magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the awards are in recognition of the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.

The shortlist were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.

The process concludes at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening, where the ultimate winners will be announced and honoured with prestigious awards in various categories.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.

"To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on October 6."