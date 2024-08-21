North Shropshire vets to close 'until further notice' from next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tern Vets that serves Market Drayton and Newport is closing its North Shropshire branch from Monday, August 26 'until further notice'.

Writing on social media, the Market Drayton vets says the closure is only 'temporary', but has not released a date of when it will re-open.

The news has come as a concern to local pet owners, and the branch has released a 'polite notice' saying that staff share their worries, and have directed customers towards the Newport branch for help and support.

Market Drayton's Tern Vets website states: "Unfortunately, with effect from week commencing Monday 26th August 2024, our Market Drayton practice will be closed until further notice.

"However, the team at Tern Vets in Newport would love to welcome you and your pet(s) in the interim. You can expect the same level of expertise and support. They will have full access to our clinical records to ensure continuity of care, and you will continue to receive reminders for appointments and other regular communications as per usual."

The vets also posted on social media revealing that the closure is due to staffing levels, and that the decision was tough to make.

A Facebook post on August 14 said: "Due to insufficient staffing levels, it is with great sadness to announce that our Market Drayton branch requires a temporary closure," stating, "until further notice."

The post adds: "This decision wasn't easy and has not been made lightly. To allow for the kind of service and high standard of care we wish to provide for our clients and our patients, we need to pool our resources together during the staff shortage, from our Newport branch.

"We are still always on the other end of the phone if you need any advice, and we are able to make appointments and procedures at our Newport branch. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call. Thank you for all your understanding and support during this tough time."

A further post then followed after news spread to pet owners that the branch was closing until a date to be confirmed.

A 'polite notice' post by the vets on social media said: "We are aware that our recent news regarding the temporary closure at Market Drayton has caused some stress and worry for our clients, but please be courteous towards all our staff at this time as we also share this stress and worry."