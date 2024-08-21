Eugene takes up full-time role with Lovell

Built By You was launched by national housebuilder Lovell last year with the first training provision supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and Nuplace – a wholly owned council company – and hosted at Telford College.

Following four weeks of training, both in a classroom setting and through practical on-site work experience, Eugene Kershaw has achieved a level one qualification and successfully interviewed for a full-time role at Lovell.

He will be working as an apprentice bricklayer on the Glebe Street site in Telford.

Prior to taking part in the scheme, Eugene had seven years of experience across roofing and window fitting but was going through a period of unemployment due to not having the qualifications to support his experience.

Eugene said: “I was eager to stay within the trade industry when I found myself out of work and the opportunity to take part in Built By You caught my attention as it would allow me to gain the qualification to underpin my experience, as well as learning a new trade.”

After the success of the first cohort, Lovell will be working with partners in Telford to once more invite applicants to the course, starting in September, with an ambition to pave the way for future careers in the built environment.

Eugene added: “You’d be surprised just how many people are crying out for opportunities like these to have access to a proper career with room for growth and development, there is very little out there to support people in achieving this. I’ve already recommended the scheme to people I know.”

Simon Wingate, regional partnerships director, said: “We’re not just talking about the skills crisis, we’re committed to helping solve it with actionable change. It’s our responsibility as a sector to create the right opportunities for the right people to join our fantastic industry, and part of that is engaging more young people in schemes like Built By You and ensuring they have viable routes to careers. We’re looking forward to continuing the success of the scheme and welcoming the next cohort in September, with Eugene acting as a role model for those taking part.”