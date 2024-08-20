SWG Group maintains backing for Welshpool Town

SWG Group started sponsoring Welshpool Town in 2019 and has enjoyed an excellent working partnership with the club ever since.

Julian Kirkham, director of SWG Group, said the firm was delighted to be the main kit sponsor for the new season.

He said: “We are proud to continue our relationship with Welshpool Town and are looking forward to the new season very much.

“This is always an exciting time of year with expectations high. There are sure to be ups and downs along the way but that is the nature of football and is why so many of us love the game.

“SWG is a staunch supporter of the club and admires its involvement in the local community which is committed to getting more people and businesses onside while also playing an important role in other ways locally whenever it can.

“It is a philosophy that we share wholeheartedly as SWG continues to enjoy supporting the area we serve whenever possible - whether that be by way of sponsorship, donations, working to raise funds for good causes or taking pride in developing young talent looking to build a career with us.

“We have long-standing ties with Welshpool Town and have sponsored home and away kits over recent years. It is a partnership we are keen to maintain and look forward to cheering all the club’s teams on over the course of the season.

“If you are a local business wanting to get involved in sponsorship at some level at the football club, or if you are a new or maybe a past supporter who hasn’t turned out to follow the team’s fortunes for a while, why not join us on match days to give them all the backing we can?”