The highest point in the project at the Upper Norton Barns site, Craven Arms, has been reached.

To mark the occasion, the construction team, client, and architect gathered to celebrate with breakfast pastries and refreshments.

Shropshire-based Morris Property is transforming the barns into 15 high-quality holiday units for The Holiday Property Bond (HPB).