Shropshire-based joint venture aims to unlock potential of development land

The planning and development team at Halls has joined forces with Fieldcrest Associates LLP, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

The new company – Halls Land and Development Promotions – offers landowners a complete planning service from inception through to sale of the land for the best market price.

They will deal with complex and challenging planning applications, stepping in where a landowner is unclear about the prospects of a project, or does not have the funds to progress a project or where planning permission has been previously refused.

The company will also promote land through the Local Plan process with a view to establishing a housing allocation for onward sale to a house builder or developer.

“From concept through to completion, we work with landowners to unlock the maximum potential of their land assets,” said the partners in a joint statement.

“We pay for all of the associated planning work along with architectural drawings and technical reports which are required to promote a scheme meaning that the landowner has no financial risk.

“Aside from the initial cost savings, there are significant benefits to all landowners in coming to us as we do not insist on agreeing land values up front. Essentially, we obtain the best possible planning permission that we can and then sell the land on the open market to the highest bidder. This has a far greater potential of allowing a competitive market to push up the value of the land and so increase returns for the landowner.

“From a landowner’s viewpoint, we aim to solve problems where others have failed. On the basis of ‘no win no fee’, we are determined in our desire to get a planning permission which achieves the best sale value for the site, as our fee depends upon it. The land is sold to the highest bidder with planning permission.”

The growing planning and development team at Halls, which has eight offices covering Shropshire, the West Midlands, Cheshire and Mid and North Wales, is based at Halls Head Office in Shrewsbury.

Last November, Halls acquired award-winning Shenton Owen Planning and Design, based in Whitchurch, owned and run by David Owen who now works for Halls as a consultant whilst also being a partner in Fieldcrest Associates LLP with Nigel Thorns.

Mr Owen is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Building Engineers with a background in both civil engineering and building while Mr Thorns is a Chartered Town Planner.

Both worked for local authorities before setting up their own businesses and have extensive planning and development experience.