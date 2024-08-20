The businesses have teamed up to produce co-branded infinitely recyclable cans of spring water.

Radnor is the official water supplier for a number of high-profile DP World Tour golf tournaments this summer, including the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the Betfred British Masters to be played at The Belfry between August 29 and September 1, and the BMW PGA Championship, to be played at Wentworth Club between September 19-22.

The company is also the official supplier of the Senior Open Championship which was this year held at Carnoustie.

The canned water is available to players, caddies and marshalls, from a number of fridges and specially branded water coolers around the tees and practice grounds at the various events. Top players including Rory McIlroy, Bob MacIntyre and Tom Kim were pictured with the cans at a press conference at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The DP World Tour’s ‘Green Drive’ sustainability programme has seen it become the first professional golf Tour to commit to being net carbon zero by 2040. This forms part of the Tour’s wider Golf for Good programme – a commitment to being environmentally and socially sustainable and ensuring the Tour has a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities visited each season.

According to Metal Packaging Europe, 76% of aluminium beverage cans are recycled across Europe, making metal packaging the most recycled beverage packaging.

The metal packaging industry is the perfect example of a circular economy, with metal recycling forever in a material-to-material loop.

When metal products reach the end of their useful life, the materials are simply collected and recycled, again and again, with no loss of their inherent properties. This is known as real recycling. The metal packaging industry and its recycling stakeholders are committed to a real-recycling society.

Simon Knight, Managing Director of Radnor Hills, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the DP World Tour for the third year and to be supporting them with their sustainability strategy.

“Like us, the DP World Tour is environmentally focussed and they were looking for a partner whose environmental goals aligned to create a cleaner, greener future.

“Working together with Ardagh, it’s exciting to see the difference a truly collaborative approach can make in embedding sustainability best practice.”

Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Head of Sustainability at the DP World Tour, added: “Removing single use plastics from our tournaments has been a key priority within our Green Drive programme and Radnor Hill’s metal beverage cans used by players, caddies and marshalls are a perfect complement to our spectator water refill stations.

“They are convenient, easy to recycle, and making a real impact on reducing a tournament’s environmental footprint.”

David Spratt, CEO of AMP, said, “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing collaboration with Radnor Hills and our partnership has evolved this summer with our recycling awareness campaign at sporting events across Europe, such as The DP World Tour.

“Our campaign highlights the sustainable properties of the beverage can, combining our metal packaging expertise with the premium Radnor Hills brand to offer quality mineral water in an infinitely recyclable metal beverage can that is efficiently collected for recycling at each event.”