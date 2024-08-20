Dragons’ Den entrepreneur is inspiration to mature learner coach drivers

Jacqueline Porteous, from Buildwas, set up her successful dog grooming business 20 years ago, launched a second business – Baskit Geni – which she took onto Dragons’ Den in 2011, and most recently passed her Category D coach test after completing a course with leading vehicle training provider Dulson Training.

Jacqueline passed that test at the age of 62 and now, two years on and after building up her extensive coach driving experience working for three local-based companies, is keen to share her life experiences with others.

“I love challenges in life,” said Jacqueline. “My dad was a lorry driver and a big inspiration to me. I travelled around with him whenever I could - I absolutely loved the bigger vehicles.

“Initially I thought that maybe I could be a minibus driver but someone said why not go for a few more feet? Well, I did, and it was more than just a few feet when I took on the 40ft coaches – but I loved it and it has been a great experience, being of service and helping other people which is really important to me.

“I passed my Cat D test with Dulson Training. They have a great team of trainers who were absolutely brilliant and I couldn’t fault them, particularly when I was coming in as a 62-year-old who had never driven a coach before. They were amazing!

“I’ve worked for three different companies since passing my test and now pick up primary aged children from Ditton Priors and take them to and from school. They are wonderful youngsters and it’s also great being out and about in the countryside.

“I had never done anything like this before, was keen to tackle a new challenge, made the call to Dulson Training and the lady I spoke to was so helpful. She talked me through it and I just threw myself in at the deep end. I thought, let’s just do it.”

Baskit Geni remains successful for Jacqueline but she has passed on the dog grooming business to her daughter, which continues to go from strength-to strength.

“I started the business in 2004, going from zero clients to 900 within 18 months,” she said. “I went on to get a teaching qualification and started teaching and sharing my knowledge with anyone who wanted to become a professional dog groomer, showing them how to set up their business and be successful.

“I invented Baskit Geni, which I took onto Dragons’ Den in 2011 and that is still going very well. I am very busy with that. I had never invented anything before and it was sparked by my neighbour who had had his hanging baskets stolen.

"He made them himself and they were absolutely beautiful. I really felt for him so decided to have a go myself and Basket Geni was born. It really took off and resulted in me winning Best New Innovation Company category at the Pride of Shropshire awards.

“Self belief is tremendously important and I always think that if others can do something then so can you. But you must believe, that is always the starting point of any journey in life.

“I am actually in the process of writing a book called Ain’t No Mountain High Enough about what I have achieved in my life, which I hope will act as an inspiration to others - including passing my coach driving test at 62, and if that proves to be a motivation to other ‘mature drivers’ then I will be absolutely delighted.”

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “Jacqueline is an amazing character and her story just goes to show that if you want a change of career then age doesn’t need to be a barrier. We are always happy to take on mature learners and hope Jacqueline’s story will act as an inspiration to others who want to give it a go."