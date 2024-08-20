Chance for Shrewsbury business owners to join groundbreaking ‘cohort’

The Work in Shrewsbury Evolving Business Cohort is open for applications, with 20 places available, giving access to exclusive activities and potential grant funding.

Interested parties have until September 9 to get their applications in and those successful will be welcomed to the programme with an exclusive Cohort Lunch on September 20.

The project is part of the Work in Shrewsbury (WISH) programme, created by Shrewsbury BID to inspire businesses, attract inward investment and grow the local economy.

A key element of the UKSPF-funded WISH programme is providing opportunities for existing business owners to grow their skills, and a series of master class training sessions, delivered by nationally renowned specialists – including comedian and business expert Cally Beaton – are taking place over the coming months.

The Evolving Business Cohort will have free access to these master class sessions, along with a range of tailored support to set up their business for success.

Support includes access to exclusive networking sessions and round tables, a one-to-one mentoring session with a master class event speaker, business promotion through Shrewsbury BID’s marketing channels and the opportunity to apply for an Evolving Business Grant.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the cohort was a fantastic opportunity and urged people to apply as soon as possible.

He added: “We are very proud to launch the Work in Shrewsbury Evolving Business Cohort, which is a new initiative for the town and a wonderful opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to move their operations into a new gear.

“A big part of the WISH project is to give our existing businesses the tools they need to grow, and we feel the cohort is a really exciting way of doing that.

“The programme of activities is designed to inspire and educate, encouraging people to think and operate differently, with the ultimate goal of creating an environment for success.

“Crucially, cohort members will be a visible and integral part of our thriving Shrewsbury business community, presenting a great stage to promote their businesses to a wider audience. It is a fully-funded programme, so there is no charge to get involved. We are expecting a lot of interest so would encourage potential applicants to get in touch as soon as they can.”

Liza Freudmann, co-ordinating the Cohort programme, said: “As someone who has recently moved here, I really appreciate what a wonderful place to live and work Shrewsbury is, and it’s great to be able to help other businesses within the town to grow and thrive.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “I’m delighted to see the BID has been successful in attracting the funding to support local businesses with their development, marketing and recruitment through initiatives like the Evolving Business Cohort.

“What an exciting initiative to offer people the support to grow their business ventures and encourage investment in Shrewsbury. I’m looking forward to attending some of the master classes myself to pick up some valuable insights."

The Work in Shrewsbury project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information or to apply for the Evolving Business Cohort, visit workinshrewsbury.co.uk/the-evolving-business-cohort-2024