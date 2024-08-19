Dog groomer's new Shrewsbury shop days away from opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Elly Saville held an open day at The Canine Coven to show potential new customers around her shop in historic Fish Street.

And Elly promises that her new venture will add something "a bit quirky" to the town centre business scene.

Ellie, 33, said: "I just like being around dogs. They make me feel happy and calm."

Elly with Frodo at the Canine Coven

She has more than 10 years of experience in dog grooming under her belt including three as a teacher and mentor to 200 people.

Saturday's open day went well for Elly, who lives in the town and will start taking bookings from August 27.

Elly with Max the dog

Her mum Rachel Saville will be joining her to help out at the shop where Elly promises to provide "the works" in the services she provides to pampered pooches.

Elly says she first knew she wanted to be a dog groomer when she volunteered in a pet shop before going to university.

She studied special effects makeup before deciding that it wasn't for her. She then became an apprentice dog groomer.

But she says she has known since the age of 18 that she wanted to have a salon of her own.

Elly says the open day on Saturday generated a lot of enquiries so she could get off to a great start.

"I have dedicated the past ten-plus years to learning, and gaining as much experience as possible to bring you and your dog the finest grooming experience," she said.

She also has a commitment to eco-friendly and vegan products, including using things like shampoo that are not tested on animals.

Elly adds that it might seem a "bit odd" to be committed to vegan products in a dog grooming salon but she says that it's all about preventing harm to the world.

You can check out the salon's Facebook page and call her on 07861 163499 if you need more information.