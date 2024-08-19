Picturesque tearoom with campsite and wedding venue by popular waterfall up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tan-y-Pistyll in mid Wales is a 'multi-faceted' hospitality business next to Pistyll Rhaeadr that attracts thousands of visitors each year including Shropshire residents as it sits approximately 12 miles from Oswestry.

The business features successful Grade II tea rooms, letting accommodation, a camp site, a wedding venue and a commercial car park and toilets. It has been listed for sale for £745,000 with Sidney Phillips estate agents.

The buildings in Powys are said to have 'a wealth of charm' and the listing adds that it is "currently only scratching its surface with the business's full potential in the hands of retiring owners."

Tan-y-Pistyll tea rooms, picture: Sidney Phillips

The listing adds: "Dating back to between 1776 and 1778 and being Grade II listed, is the Tan-y-Pistyll's Tea Room, which was constructed as a sheltering cottage for the convenience of visitors to the falls.

"At ground floor is a very attractive tea room which seats 32. It has part boarded and part carpeted floor, beamed ceiling and exposed stone walls. There is a feature fireplace with solid fuel burner installed. There is a serving counter adjacent to the access to a fully equipped kitchen."

On the first floor of the building is a self-contained two bedroom holiday let with separate external access. It features a lounge with a veranda that overlooks the adjacent river and the foot of the waterfalls.

Inside the tea rooms, picture: Sidney Phillips

The waterfall, picture: Sidney Phillips

Wrapping around the tea rooms and overlooking the river and the base of the waterfall is a patio area that can cater for more than 40 customers - seated.

A the rear of the tea room is a timber-built building that is utilised as a holiday let/airbnb while to the front is a prayer room for guests. The main body of the building features the letting accommodation that consists of a lounge with a 'hobbit bedroom', a kitchen and a shower room.

Held on lease from Llangedwyn Estates is the rest of the business' that includes a cottage, camp site and wedding venue.

The cottage, picture: Sidney Phillips

Tan-Y-Pistyll Cottage was built in the 1960's, and serves as an independent house offering ground floor reception rooms, three bedrooms, a family bathroom, car park and gardens.

Meanwhile, Tan-Y-Pistyll's campsite offers four separate paddocks and a total of 25 'well-spaced-out' pitches - some with their own cast iron fire basket.

Standing adjacent to the tea rooms is also a large workshop and an ablution block that is used by campers. There is also a 'Showman's Caravan' that is let on a commercial basis and features its own summer house/barbecue area.

Patio area, picture: Sidney Phillips

Campsite area, picture: Sidney Phillips

Finally, a retreat field with a separate marquee and static caravan is used for functions and weddings.

The listing says: "The business operated by our clients has been accounted for under two separate businesses. We are advised the tea rooms and Airbnb lets show takings net of VAT of £90,000, just below the VAT threshold.

"Over the last two summers our clients have not operated the camp site and the retreat field for commercial lettings due to their increasing age and wish to retire. However, these have previously been very active and profitable parts of the business."

Further information can be found on Sidney Phillips.