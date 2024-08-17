Controversial shopping centre tapas bar plan clears another council hurdle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There was no public consultation carried out into the proposal to change the use of units 25 and 26 at The Parade, in St Mary's Place, for the sale of food and drink as this use is already allowed, the council has decided.

Planning officials have run the rule over the application for the inside of the property and said this week that it's OK and there is no need for a formal planning application to be lodged.

But another plan is due to be submitted for the outside terrace area at the mixed used development.

The terrace area at The Parade Shopping Centre

Residents have already vociferously objected but in vain to the granting of an alcohol licence worried about the potential for noise.

Objectors still have time to submit an appeal to the magistrates court against that earlier Shropshire Council licensing sub committee decision. But as of Thursday this week the council says it has not been informed of an appeal.

Two council departments are now involved with the plan for Bobby's which has been lodged by the owners of the popular Dough & Oil restaurant and the Oil bar also in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Planning officials said in a statement online that the "proposed use of units 25 and 26 for the sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premise is permitted development, therefore the proposed change in use is deemed to be lawful and formal planning approval is not required."

The Parade is a large and prominent Grade II listed building positioned to the rear of the Grade I listed Church of St Mary, and a prominent visual built form positioned above the river within the Shrewsbury Conservation Area.

Units 25 and 26 are on the lower ground floor of what is now a commercial shopping centre, following conversion from the former Royal Shrewsbury Salop Infirmary and was converted to retail use, opening in 1983.

Planners were told that restaurant will be called Bobby's and will be family friendly, serving Mexican inspired small plates, targeting an audience of all ages who enjoy honest food in a welcoming environment.

Bobby's will not be a bar, nightclub or live music venue and the proposed use has followed extensive discussions between the proposed tenants and the site owners, planners were told.

A further full application will be submitted for the use of the external terrace area for additional seating for use in association with the restaurant use. It did not form part of this application.