Henshalls on hand to deliver green-fingered support to volunteers

Henshalls, which has its head office in Newport, is supporting the Friends of Telford Town Park by paying for their annual public liability insurance for the next 12 months.

Managing director Mark Freeman said it was the sixth year in a row that the company had offered to cover the cost of the vital insurance policy that was crucial for a location that is so popular with the public.

“Our aim as a local company is to support causes and organisations that make a real difference in the community," he said. "The volunteers from the Friends of Telford Town Park are a perfect example of the groups we work with.

“Their efforts are incredible in the work they put in to maintain such a valuable green area in the heart of Telford. They deserve all the help we can offer to allow them to continue operating safely and legally, and that’s why we decided to cover the cost of their policy so they can have total peace of mind.”

FOTTP chairman Adrian Smith has only taken over the reins this year, and said the support from Henshalls was very much appreciated.

“Support from local companies like Henshalls is the key to ensuring our programme of maintenance can be carried out regularly and efficiently," he said. “Thanks to Henshalls covering our policy costs, we don’t have to worry about keeping the cover up-to-date or whether we’ll have to dig deep to find extra finances to pay for it ourselves. In a time when everyone is dealing with a difficult economy, it’s reassuring to know that we won’t need to raise even more cash to cover our insurance liabilities.”