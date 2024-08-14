Slice of Ellesmere history up for grabs as 'Tardis-like' town centre hotel hits the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of Ellesmere Hotel on the town's High Street want to retire, and the large and popular venue has gone up for sale.

Agents Christie & Co describe the hotel as "a Tardis-like building", comprising around 12,500 square feet with spacious public areas, a bar, restaurant, function rooms and 20 en-suite bedrooms.

The partially Grade II listed building is jam-packed with character features, including exposed beams and wooden floors.

A spokesperson for the agents added: "Originating from the 16th century, Ellesmere Hotel has seen its fair share of history. Situated in the heart of this delightful mereside town, it's a prominent and historical building.

"Partially Grade II listed, it has an abundance of character features which are noted throughout. It is renowned for being the place where it was agreed that, and funds raised, to start the Ellesmere Canal, a vital transport hub."

Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

Externally, a courtyard garden to the rear has ample space for outside dining and drinking while a private car park provides town centre parking for eight vehicles.

The property is listed with a guide price of £1,495,000 and is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/146341568.