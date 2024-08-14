New Shrewsbury Food Warehouse welcomes customers for the first time with grand opening giveaways

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 100 people eagerly waited in line yesterday to enter the new store at Meole Brace Retail Park, which has created 24 jobs in the community. The Food Warehouse is part of the Iceland Foods Group.

To celebrate the store opening, the Iceland Foods store gave away £1,000 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, plus a tray of Ferrero Rocher chocolate to the first 200 customers through the checkouts.

Inside the new store, picture: Gareth Allcock YSR Commercial

Additionally, each customer who joined the queue before 7.45am on Tuesday received a free raffle ticket that saw three winners take home a Tower two-in-one blender and grinder and an additional seven all win a Tower four-litre air fryer.

Five other lucky Shropshire residents also won the chance to take part in a two-minute-long Supermarket Sweep-style trolley dash around the entire store, filling their trolleys for free.

Inside the new store in Shrewsbury, picture: Gareth Allcock YSR Commercial

Store manager Tom Stedman said: "We're so pleased to welcome Shrewsbury shoppers to our brand new The Food Warehouse store. Everyone was so excited for the grand opening - people were even in the queue from 5am this morning.

"If you haven't been down yet, make sure to check out our brand-new store and get your hands on some unmissable deals."

More than 100 people waiting in the queue, picture: Gareth Allcock YSR Commercial

Winners of the raffle, picture: Gareth Allcock YSR Commercial

The Meole Brace store will be open from 8am to 8pm between Monday and Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Group retail director at Iceland Foods, Kristian Barrett, added: "We're thrilled to have opened our new Shrewsbury store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods."

The Food Warehouse, Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury

The new Food Warehouse store in Shrewsbury is opened, picture: Gareth Allcock YSR Commercial

The new The Food Warehouse store in Shrewsbury is offering multi-buy offers including three for £3, three for £5 and three for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Fridays and more.

Shropshire residents who are interested in applying for a role at the new store can visit icelandcareers.co.uk.