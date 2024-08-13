Aviramp – which now has some 650 of its pioneering step-free, non-slip ramps in use across the world – has clinched contracts with both Sydney and Queenstown airports in Australasia.

The business is supplying two of its solar Continental ramps and two solar Internationals to Sydney and two new Continental ramps to New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport – where it already has Aviramps in use.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield said the orders underlined Aviramp’s global footprint.

“We now have Aviramps in use in more than 40 countries around the world, helping redefine the passenger experience and providing a safe, dignified way for people to get on and off aircraft whatever their personal circumstances," he said.

“Our patented design – which includes a gentle slope and 360-degree ramp – means that passengers with reduced mobility, families with young children and wheelchair users can all be treated with the respect they deserve as they embark and disembark, whilst improving turnaround times for operators.

“We are particularly pleased to have won new orders from Queenstown, who are an existing customer and demonstrate that once an operator has used an Aviramp they never go back.

“And the success of our pioneering solar ramps, which can be operated by a single person and run for a whole day in even the cloudiest of climates, continues to grow as the industry seeks to meet its Net Zero responsibilities.”

The company has also sealed more than £300,000 of additional orders with Toronto Pearson, Humberside Airport in the UK and Palma Airport.

Aviramp is enjoying its best-ever trading year to date, with orders secured for nearly 50 ramps from airports and operators across the globe. The company is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility. The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.