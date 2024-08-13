Reconomy deal will 'accelerate growth plans' in USA

Reconomy has announced he acquisition of Lincoln Waste Solutions LLC, a leading US-based waste and recycling management and consulting firm.

Headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and founded in 2005, Lincoln provides a comprehensive, full-service management approach to handle all types of waste and recycling. Its services include recycling, waste consulting, hauler management and back office support.

The company has a strong track record of servicing hundreds of clients across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, including multi-location, regional, national and Fortune 500 companies across a wide variety of industries.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive Officer of Reconomy, stated: "We are thrilled to announce this acquisition as we continue on our rapid growth trajectory to take advantage of the opportunities in the international waste management sector.

"The US market has long been of strategic importance to us and acquiring Lincoln enables us to accelerate our growth plans in this region and expand our international footprint.

"We are excited to welcome the Lincoln team into the Reconomy family and look forward to working with them to pursue our joint mission of enabling the circular economy.”

The transaction is Reconomy’s first US-based acquisition, representing 'an important strategic milestone' for the company and providing it with a platform to accelerate growth in North America using its tech-enabled, people-powered approach.

It builds on Reconomy’s existing presence in North America. Through its RLG brand, Reconomy already provides the technology that powers the common collection scheme for kerbside recycling in Ontario, Canada.

John Ayvas, Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Waste Solutions LLC, said: “We are delighted to be joining Reconomy. Our shared values of being collaborative, inventive and real allow us to provide the highest quality service to help customers more effectively manage their waste and reduce costs. Joining Reconomy will enhance our customer offering to help companies become more sustainable as the transition to a circular economy quickens.”