Pave Aways is on the ball after teaming up with Marvels

This sponsorship holds particular significance for Pave Aways, based in Knockin, as Rob Keyland, the company’s buyer, has a personal connection to the Marvels, as his son Alfie plays as a defender on the team.

Additionally, Lee Dowley-Smith, the manager and coach of the Marvels, is a recent addition to the Pave Aways team. His son Parker serves as the team’s goalkeeper.

Beyond his role with the Marvels, Lee also runs the SAHA Mini-Stars at Shrewsbury Town Football Club every Saturday morning. This programme, held on the Power League pitches, provides young footballers from reception age to Year 3 with the opportunity to learn and enjoy the game in a supportive and fun environment.

A spokesperson for Pave Aways said: "The partnership with the young team underscores the firm’s commitment to supporting local talent and community engagement.

"Pave Aways is dedicated to upholding values such as teamwork, integrity, and excellence, which are mirrored in the disciplines of sports. By sponsoring the Marvels, Pave Aways aims to foster these values and contribute to the development of sports clubs and community initiatives in the area.

"Pave Aways iworks on a wide variety of developments from residential schemes to multi-million-pound new build and refurbishment projects across a wide range of sectors."