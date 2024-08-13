Thes strategic acquisition, completed earlier this month, will further bolster Nurture's nationwide presence and service capabilities with Spacecare’s core grounds maintenance, winter maintenance and arboricultural services aligning seamlessly with Nurture’s offering.

It is the group’s 48th acquisition since its inception in 2008, and the third in this year alone as the group consolidates its national footprint and quest to be the UK’s premier and largest horticultural services business.

With effect from the start of October, Spacecare will be operating under the Nurture Landscapes brand.

Founded originally as Keann (UK) in September 1997, the company rebranded as Spacecare in 2007, growing steadily over the years, with today more than 700 client sites and more than 200 staff operating from seven locations nationwide.

The £9 million turnover business has built a reputation for its first-class service, reflecting its robust growth and dedication to quality.

Peter Fane, executive chairman of the Nurture Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Spacecare to the Nurture Group.

"Spacecare is a well-reputed national provider whose services align perfectly with and complement our existing offerings. This acquisition not only enhances our nationwide presence but also ensures that Spacecare's established clients alongside the Nurture Group’s existing clientele will continue to benefit from exceptional service delivery."

Chris Hicks, managing director of Spacecare, said: "We are delighted to become part of the Nurture Group. Our shared values and commitment to service excellence make this a natural fit, ensuring that our clients continue to receive the premier standards of service they have come to expect. We look forward to integrating into and contributing towards the continued success.”

As a Real Living Wage employer since 2023, Spacecare’s integration underscores a shared dedication to employee welfare and service excellence. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Nurture Group’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing top-tier horticultural and green workplace services across the UK.

In barely 16 years, the Nurture Group has grown through a combination of organic growth and carefully targeted acquisitions and now turns over £200 million. With a workforce of more than 2,800 colleagues, Nurture has a national footprint throughout the UK.