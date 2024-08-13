Shropshire music lover's dream continues as business expands with new shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Fulton, owner of The Vinyl Countdown, already has a unit at the Antiques Emporium in Whitchurch.

And now he is set to open up his first shop at 15 Green End. He will also retain his unit at the Antiques Emporium next door, highlighting further the growth of his business.

"It's a really nice big store, which has allowed me to expand the amount of new and second-hand vinyl I can have,"said Mark, who is set to open on Saturday.

"On top of that, I have a much wider range of merchandise, t-shirts and a lot more books, plus mugs, signed memorabilia and things like that.

"It's allowing me the space to do what I want and, at the same time, it gives me the chance to do more social media work, more videos and bits like that, maybe even TikTok.I'm really pleased with how the shop looks."