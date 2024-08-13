Iconic Ludlow building which hosted the Farmers Produce Market for many years is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Number one Mill Street hosted for many years the Farmers Produce Market which carried the name of the Farmer family.

Now following a retirement the Grade II listed commercial premises are up for grabs with a guide price of £300,000.

Debbie Anderson, of Ludlow based agents McCartneys LLP, said they had already has some interest in the property which is in the middle of the town and next door to Ludlow Assembly Rooms.