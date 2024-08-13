Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

ANTA Education has been recognised for Business Training and Education of the Year.

"Their dedication to providing top-quality educational services has made a significant impact in the community," a spokesperson for the awards said.

Whitchurch-based H2 Hair Ltd was named Hair Salon of the Year after being praised for its 'commitment to excellence in hair care and customer service'.