Enreach UK launches FMC solution

The solution is designed to cater to the unique needs of various industries and job roles, making tasks significantly easier.

Enreach Contact Anywhere seamlessly integrates with fixed-line and mobile services.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, professionals face unique challenges that demand innovative solutions," said Claire Smith, managing director at Hadley-based Enreach UK.

"Our FMC solution, Enreach Contact Anywhere, is designed to meet these challenges head-on, offering features that boost productivity and simplify communications with customers."

Users can present their business numbers by calling from their mobile devices without relying on the internet.

It allows drivers to call business numbers using their mobile network, even in remote areas with minimal coverage.