Shropshire's Lanyon Bowdler retains environmental gold status

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and in Conwy, North Wales, was awarded Green Achiever Gold Standard with Diamond Banner, issued by E4environment.

Lanyon Bowdler was praised for its work in areas of compliance management, air emissions, waste and raw materials, with the report noting that even pencils in the meeting room were made from recycled newspapers.

Brian Evans, Lanyon Bowdler’s managing partner, said: “We are delighted to have retained our Gold Standard with Diamond Banner Award in recognition of our efforts to cut our carbon footprint as much as we can.

“We are committed to exploring any opportunities which can help us achieve this goal, and implement new strategies wherever possible to deliver on what we view as our environmental responsibilities - which includes reduced paper consumption, less storage requirements, less transporting needs and an overall reduction in waste.”

E4environment is a specialist in providing guidance on environmental issues in the areas of waste and renewable energy, and works on projects all over the UK. Its Green Achiever Scheme was launched in 2006.

Deborah Cairns-Stoll, E4environment director, said: “Action to improve sustainability at Lanyon Bowdler has continued since the last review, and investment continues to be made in infrastructure that will deliver environmental benefits alongside the operational efficiencies aimed for.

“In recognition of the consistency in improvements having been made and a clear commitment for this to continue, it is recommended that the Gold Standard with Diamond Banner Award be retained in recognition of 15 years of continuous improvement.”