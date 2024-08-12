Emily lands role of Operations Manager at Newport's Ascendancy

Emily Wakeman has been promoted to Operations Manager by new owners Chris and Christina Morledge, having joined Ascendancy in 2017.

She made swift career progress, earning two promotions within the first 18 months and a degree in BSc (Hons) in Digital and Technology Solutions after studying part-time alongside her day job.

Chris and Christina acquired the company following the successful acquisition of another agency, Copper Bay Digital based in Swansea in 2020. Chris said: “Emily’s impact on the business has been significant. She impressed us very quickly and her new role within the company is fully deserved.

“Emily has been committed to developing her role at Ascendancy and has been regularly promoted, reaching a stage where she headed up the team and actively worked to improve processes and systems across the board within the company.

“She has strong connections with both our Ascendancy team and with the clients she works with. Emily is also a mental health first aider – something important to her in terms of the relationship with other team members.”

Emily added: “I'm particularly excited due to the change that we have going on in the business at the moment, with Chris at the helm. It kind of feels like having a brand new job but you already know how it works and you don't have to worry about meeting loads of new people!

“I'm so happy to be recognised for my hard work over the last few years, and excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, for me, and for Ascendancy as a whole.

“Some of the tasks are staying relatively similar as I'll still be managing clients, however, I'm excited to be a bigger part of deciding on our processes and strategy to ensure we're always striving as an agency to be the best that we can be.

“I've always been a very organised person so being put in charge of organisation is a dream for me!”