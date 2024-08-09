Overnight accommodation plan for popular Shropshire fishery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ellerdine Lakes Fishery has applied for permission to build three 'low impact' shepherds hut for visitors to stay in.

The business, which has four lakes near Shawbury and runs angling tuition and events, has been operating for almost 25 years.

According to the application, the site is "very popular with anglers many of whom travel long distances to fish the lakes".