Woman seeing her 'dream come true' with opening of new pottery painting studio and café

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new café and pottery painting studio is getting ready to open on St Marys Street in Newport. The former Sluice Juice vape shop has been recently taken over by Newport resident, Charlie Evers-Swindell.

The 36-year-old, who has run a jewellery boutique for the last 16 years, said her latest adventure was a "dream come true" after finding a way to combine her entrepreneurial skills with her favourite hobby.

She explained: "I come from a creative background, both my mum and dad were hairdressers and both my sisters are very artistic and we've always done creative bits and bobs throughout our lives.

"I went into jewellery and ran a boutique for 16 years and before that, I worked with my sister in a café in Shrewsbury.