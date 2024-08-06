Town convenience store given national award for customer service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

EG Evans and Tina in Oswestry has been named as the latest 'Store of the Quarter' by UK parcel carrier Yodel for their outstanding customer support and service to the local community.

The shop beat thousands of stores nationwide to win the award that recognises excellent customer satisfaction and service levels across the 'Deliver to Yodel Store' network that compromises of 6,500 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations, and supermarkets.

The shop handles more than 1,000 parcels a quarter for Yodel, and has received a five star rating through the parcel carrier's in-house 'Have Your Say' customer feedback survey.

EG Evans and Tina has been a vibrant hub of the local community since Tina Evan's mum opened the shop in 1969.

Store Owner Tina is delighted to win the national award, saying: "We're really excited to have been recognised for our work and are grateful to Yodel and all our loyal customers who have made this possible."

Customer Experience Director at Yodel, Michaela Simpson, added: "EG Evans and Tina stand as an example to all of us, and highlights the importance of a community spirit for anyone working across the logistics sector.

"At Yodel, we look forward to celebrating the success of our partners, who enable us to provide secure and convenient parcel collections to millions of customers across the country. I look forward to hearing more about this store's success in years to come."

Yodel also commended local courier Balasooriya Kankanamalage who drops and collects parcels from the store. The courier delivers 150 parcels per day to the surrounding area and was named as part of the accompanying 'Driver of the Quarter' award.

The parcel company says "the award is granted to drivers in conjunction with recognised stores to reward couriers who provide high-quality service and showcase their commitment to deliveries and customers in the area."