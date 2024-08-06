Shrewsbury developer brings forward launch of show home to meet strong demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

SY Homes is developing 43 apartments, duplexes and apartments at Old Coleham Court, just minutes from the town’s iconic English Bridge and Abbey.

The new luxury riverside development boasts raised level residents parking with ANPR security, electric vehicle charging, and an open-air internal courtyard. Over 20 per cent of the development has already been reserved off-plan with completion anticipated by mid-2025.

Prices start from £229k for a one-bedroom apartment, through to £779k for the largest and most stunning of the penthouses that boasts fabulous views across Shrewsbury from its roof terrace. Eight of the properties are available at a discounted rate for eligible local residents. The show home is now due to launch on October 15 this year.