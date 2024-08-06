Reconomy is in running for two major awards

The international circular economy specialist is in the running for both the Growth Business and the Sustainable Business of the Year Award.

The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards celebrate the cream of the crop across all industries, championing sustainability, diversity, equality and those that have transcended expectations and limitations throughout the year.

The Growth Business of the Year Award recognises businesses achieving growth across a range of metrics and a robust plan to deliver sustained financial success and impact.

The Sustainable Business of the Year Award highlights the role of organisations in addressing social, economic, environmental and ethical challenges and achieving commercial success.

Diane Crowe, Group Sustainability Director at Reconomy, said: “We are delighted to be recognised both for our outstanding commercial success over the past few years as well as the significant progress we have made enabling the international circular economy. Our inclusion in both awards is testament to a tangible realisation of our ambition to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions.”