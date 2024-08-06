Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

M3.agency, which has offices in Albrighton, Birmingham and London, has secured a string of new wins to boost annual revenue to £6.5m, with plans in place to grow a further 10 per cent in the next 12 months.

The owners are hoping that its expansion will be underpinned by the promotions of Group Creative Director Justin Griffiths and Group Account Director Candice Donnelly, not to mention the high-profile recruitment of Lightbox founder Rob Pollard as Client Strategy Director.

The latter is one of Birmingham’s best-known digital marketing experts and ran his own agency for 17 years, bringing with him a wealth of leadership, operational and strategic skills. He has also brought with him four members of staff and accounts with Purity Brewery, Davisons Law and WHG.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3.agency, said: “Helping M3.agency become one of the largest independent marketing agencies in the West Midlands has been the most rewarding period of my career and now we’re setting our sights on bringing even more blue chip clients into the region – attracting them away from Manchester and London in the process.

Justin, Candice and Rob

“Our growth has been down to investment in the team, with the latest recruitment of Rob and the promotions of Justin and Candice giving us an extremely talented and experienced senior leadership team.”

He continued: “People are our passion and that’s where our great ideas and creativity really stems from. With revenue up nearly £1m on last year, the plan is to deliver the exciting campaigns we’re working on and capitalise on a pipeline full of new opportunities.”

Rob Pollard added: “This is an exciting personal opportunity as I know that my 17 years of agency experience and client-facing skills can add real value and tie in well with the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

“Being able to bring four members of the team from Lightbox into the M3.agency fold has also been great and we’ve all hit the ground running with accounts across food and drink, professional services and renewable energy.”

Candice has been involved in marketing for over 25 years and has been at M3.agency for over a decade now. Her promotion to Group Account Director is in recognition of her superb handling of key accounts, including West Midlands Safari Park and MG Motor UK.

As part of the Senior Leadership team, she will give a voice to other members of the team and support the company’s upcoming B-Corp submission.

The final appointment is Justin Griffiths, who became Group Creative Director in 2022 after completing a UAL Creative Direction course.

Under his stewardship, he has helped M3.agency successfully forge a working relationship with Disney UK through a partnership with ‘Inside Out 2’ and retained the MG Motor UK account, spearheading the recent ‘Feel Good’ TV campaign.

Justin concluded: “It has been a really rewarding 18 months, working on some brilliant creative work and, most importantly, building a strong studio team that I’m really proud of. A good studio culture is super important and I’m excited to see how my colleagues thrive.”