'I can't do any banking!' Disabled man took drastic action with a chain in one-man protest at 'hub'

Police were called to Welshpool after Roger Martin, 62, took desperate measures to bring attention to his plight at the Banking Hub in the town's Broad Street on Monday.

Mr Martin, a native Australian, said: "I allowed customers to go in and out but they called the police.

"They have no access for disabled people and not even a ramp.

"I have to travel 10 miles with my mobility scooter in the car to be able to bank at all.

"I did it to highlight the problems that we face and am fighting this battle myself to do it."

Roger Martin chained up the entrance to the Banking Hub in Welshpool. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Mr Martin said when the police arrived a couple of hours after being called he "moved on peacefully" and said "that's it... for today - but I will be back if they don't ring me."

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that it received a report that a man had 'chained his mobility scooter to a rail' outside Welshpool Banking Hub.