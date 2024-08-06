Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Administrators Chris Pole and Ryan Grant, from Interpath Advisory, announced the sale of the business and certain assets of Sirane Limited to the packaging supplier Coppice Alupack last week.

Sirane had been forced into administration on July 15, leading to the loss of 172 jobs, after being hit by financial difficulties due to the impact of rising raw material costs, energy prices, and supply constraints.

Coppice, an international manufacturer and supplier of packaging to the food manufacturing, processing and baking industries, as well as the wholesale, institutional catering and non-food markets, has since made an asset purchase.