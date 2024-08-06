'All I want is the money they owe': Telford woman's battle with dealership over dead dad's car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Siobhan Ilsley, who lives in Hadley, lost her dad Gary in August last year.

The 61-year-old had been in the process of selling his car when he passed away, and had handed the Peugeot 2008 to Solihull car dealer MotorservUK.

Following Gary's funeral in September, Siobhan was left with the unenviable task of sorting through her father's estate, and discovered from the DVLA that the car had been sold on April 3, 2023 for £5,745 - before Gary had died.

She said: “I remember my dad taking it to MotorservUK. They were advertised as like a You Buy Any Car-type company only you gave them the car and they would sell it for you and pass on the money to you minus a fee.